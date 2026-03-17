Celina Jaitly reacts as her brother detained in UAE refuses to contact her: ‘My only intention has been his safety’

She added, “I had approached the Hon’ble Court out of deep concern for the safety, security & well-being of my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. He is in a foreign nation, and as his sister, especially in the absence of our parents, I felt it was my duty to ensure that he was not left without protection or support. I am myself navigating extremely difficult personal circumstances, including ongoing matrimonial proceedings, yet my concern for my brother’s welfare compelled me to seek judicial intervention.”

On Monday, Celina took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and her brother with their parents. Along with the picture, she penned a note expressing gratitude to the Delhi High Court. She wrote, “Gratitude to the Hon’ble Court & Government of India. Today was the last hearing of my writ petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.”

On March 16, the Delhi High Court dismissed actor Celina Jaitly ’s petition seeking assistance to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates, after he refused to contact her. Reacting to the development, Celina shared a note on social media, stating that her only intention was to ensure her brother’s safety and dignity.

Celina further expressed gratitude to the High Court and the Ministry of External Affairs for informing her that her brother has had multiple legal accesses and will be ensured proper legal representation. She said, “This gives me a sense of relief & reassurance that the Government of India is standing by one of its soldiers. I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Court, to the legal system, & to the Government of India for ensuring that his concerns have been heard & addressed.”

She also thanked Senior Partner Sandeep Kapur for standing by Maj Vikrant and Senior Advocate Sanjay Jain for his continuous support.

She concluded, “My only intention has always been his safety, dignity & fair treatment. I remain hopeful & thankful for the continued support extended to him by our Government as a son of our nation.”

About Celina Jaitly's petition Major Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since September 6, 2024, in what Indian media has described as a matter linked to alleged national security concerns. However, the exact charges have not been publicly disclosed.

Celina had earlier raised concerns about the prolonged period without clear legal representation, consistent updates or direct communication with him, and filed a petition seeking assistance to meet her brother. However, on March 16, the Delhi High Court closed the petition, noting that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance. The court stated that he had “unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firms”. Celina had also sought direct communication with him, but he declined that request as well. The court instructed authorities to continue staying in touch with Vikrant and to provide him with any assistance available under the law.