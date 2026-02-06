Celina Jaitly requests PM Modi to help secure release of her brother detained in UAE: ‘If he had done wrong…’

Actor Celina Jaitly, whose brother Major (retd) Vikrant Jaitly is in the custody of UAE authorities, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure his release. Speaking with India Today, Celina talked about the lack of information about his arrest. Major Vikrant, a former Indian Army Special Forces officer, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since September 2024. Celina Jaitly with brother Major (retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly in an old photo.

Celina Jaitly urges PM Modi to help release her brother Celina said that recently she learnt that he had been moved to Al-Wathba Detention Centre in Abu Dhabi. According to her, he was picked up from the Mall of the Emirates parking area by unidentified people who asked for his Emirates ID.

“A soldier of our country is in a foreign jail without prosecution. Why should we delay legal aid any further? My request to Modiji is to please bring this soldier back. He has given his entire youth to the nation. If he had done something wrong, there would have been a prosecution by now,” she said.

She continued that Indian soldiers "are not just numbers", adding that the "nation must stand behind them.” In a message to her brother, she added, “Didi (Sister) is with you. The whole country is with you. I will move mountains to get you back.”

What did the Delhi High Court say on the matter Recently, Celina welcomed the Delhi High Court's order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent her brother, who has been detained in Dubai for the past 18 months. The court's order has allowed advocates in the UAE to represent Major Jaitly and has brought renewed hope to her family after months of uncertainty.

The court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm, Al Maree Partners, to represent Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The law firm is ready to handle the matter free of cost. The next date is February 10.