Celina Jaitly spends first Christmas away from kids amid divorce, domestic abuse case on husband: ‘It hurts so much’

Actor Celina Jaitly filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court of Mumbai, Maharashtra, last month. The actor has now shared a note on Instagram stating that she is away from her kids, which means she will be spending Christmas without them for the first time. Celina Jaitly shared that she never imagined she would be away from her kids on the occasion of Christmas.

Celina's post for her kids

Celina posted a picture with her kids, and began in the caption, “Love does not disappear when you are kept apart…It only aches louder. Every prayer tonight knows your names by heart. My dearest boys ❤️This Christmas Eve is the first Christmas away from the pieces of my heart. Winston, Viraaj & Arthur. In 13 years, & 8 years for Atu, I have never spent a Christmas without you.”

She went on to add, “Despite all the pain and sorrow of all these years.. If I had to do all of this all over again, I would do it just for you. Just to spend every day with you, every Christmas with you. Bake cookies for you. Make Paani Poori or Aloo Paranthas with your favourite spices.. Teach you algebra. Get mad at you when you game too much.”

“Then hug you, kiss you, make you take so many showers that you hate , build a snowman, feed Penny (our bunny)carrots, Snuggle together as the snow falls outside over the giant Fir in our garden, watch “The Uncanny Counter”… and so much more my beloved Puppies,” she wrote.

‘I cannot believe that I do not get to even speak to you’

Celina added, “It hurts to reminisce & write through tears of beautiful memories my puppies.. I cannot believe that I do not get to even speak to you/hear your voices this Christmas. How broken is that for us .. As the one who made you.. With all my love and tenderness..It hurts so much.. I hope one day, when you grow up, you will understand why this happened. But please know this. This Christmas, I will tell Santa to take as many rounds as it takes. Because I have sent my everlasting love & blessings through him, all the way to you in Austria.”

She concluded, “Because the love I feel for you, my sons, will never fit into just one round of Santa. The love I send your way would take an eternity of rounds, and an infinity for Santa to return to the North Pole. So I hope he keeps circling above your house. Above our home. Above what used to be our home together. Until I find my way back to you. Your devoted Mommy, Mama Katze.”

Celina filed a case against her husband, Peter Haag, under the Domestic Violence Act, for domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. The actor has sought damages of ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of income and property, according to ANI.

Celina tied the knot with Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. They have three sons - twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.