Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca won't face prosecution after domestic violence arrest, 'victim' refuses to cooperate

Clint Eastwood's daughter, Francesca Eastwood, may escape prosecution in a domestic violence case, a new report has claimed. Francesca was arrested on felony charges in October after being accused of hurting her boyfriend. However, TMZ has now reported that the District Attorney decided not to prosecute her case. (Also read: Kartik Subbaraj is overjoyed as Clint Eastwood promises to watch Jigarthanda Double X: 'Feeling blessed') Francesca Eastwood was arrested in October on domestic violence charges

The case against Francesca Eastwood

TMZ cited law enforcement sources saying, "The DA decided in October not to prosecute the case, citing insufficient evidence." The portal stated that the alleged victim in the case -- Francesca's boyfriend -- 'would not cooperate with law enforcement and turned down medical treatment'. As a result, the DA's office decided to drop the case.

Francesca was reportedly arrested in October after she and her boyfriend were advised to meet officers at the Beverly Hills Police Department in Los Angeles. When they showed up, officers noticed injury marks on the man's body. Francesca, an actor like her father, was eventually released on bail, after she furnished a $50,000 bond. As the boyfriend refused to get medical treatment or file formal charges, the case was dropped.

Who is Francesca Eastwood?

Francesca Eastwood has has appeared in various films and TV shows, including her father's film True Crime, as well as Jersey Boys, and Old. She has a part in the upcoming sports biopic Queen of the Ring.

Clint Eastwood is one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history. As an actor and filmmaker, he has been part of some of the biggest and era-defining films, including The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, the Dirty Harry series, Unforgiven, and Million Dollar Baby, among others. The 94-year-old directed Juror #2, which was released earlier this year. It is reported to be his final film.