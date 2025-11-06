Confused Indians bombard Aryan Khan’s Brazilian girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Instagram posts after Rahul Gandhi’s claims

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a presser on Wednesday where he fired a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging ‘vote chori’ in the Haryana elections. Rahul claimed that a Brazilian model’s image appeared 22 times across polling booths in Haryana under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati. Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi is Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend.

As the claim gained national attention, many confused social media users mistakenly identified the unnamed woman as Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi, the rumoured girlfriend of filmmaker Aryan Khan. Many Indians bombarded the comments section of Larissa’s posts, congratulating her for her ‘newfound fame’ in India, and posting messages in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Indians flood Instagram posts of Larissa Bonesi

The most recent posts on Larissa’s account contain hundreds of comments with Rahul Gandhi’s pictures and GIFs. One comment read, “You are famous in India.” It had almost 200 likes as of Thursday afternoon. Another referred to Larissa as a ‘BJP voter from Brazil’. Many other comments read: “Congratulations to Indian citizenship.” Larissa has not responded to the comments, even as some of her fans have tried to clarify that she is not the woman whose picture Rahul Gandhi had shown in his presser.

Comments on Larissa Bonesi's Instagram posts are filled with Indians referencing Rahul Gandhi's vote chori allegations.

The other Larissa speaks up

The confusion may be due to another Brazilian model named Larissa, who has claimed to be the woman whose picture Rahul Gandhi showed in his press conference. Larissa Nery reposted screenshots of the Congress leader showing her picture on Instagram and shared a video addressing the scandal. However, confused Indian social media users have targeted her more popular namesake instead.

Woman claiming to the "Brazilian model" shared screenshots of the video being circulated on social media platform X via her Instagram story.(Instagram/@Larinerym)

All about Rahul Gandhi's claims

On Wednesday, in a new presser on his ‘vote chori’ charge, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the model’s repeated appearance in voter rolls was part of a “centralised operation” to manipulate the 2024 Haryana assembly election results.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” he alleged.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Larissa Bonesi, 31, is a Brazilian model and actor who has worked in India for over a decade. She has appeared in minor roles in films like Go, Goa, Gone (2013), Thikka (2016), Rocket Raja (2017), and Ghaati (2025). Over the last year or so, she has been linked to filmmaker Aryan Khan. Larissa was present with Aryan and his family at the launch of his debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, earlier this year, further fuelling the rumours. Neither has confirmed nor denied the rumours, though.