‘Copying Farah Khan?’: Internet reacts as Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja launches vlog channel with her own ‘Dilip’

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has never acted in a movie or sang a song but she always finds ways to stay in news. Latest from her is a vlog channel that she launched on August 15, Friday. Sunita Ahuja recorded a day in her life in a vlog, her staff member Mukesh also featured prominently.

Sunita Ahuja is a vlogger now

The channel is called simply Sunita Ahuja and has amassed 42,000 subscribers in 22 hours. The first vlog on her channel is titled, “Aab Mein Paise Chapugi (Now, I will mint some money).” She seems to be inspired by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who releases weekly vlogs with her cook Dilip.

What's more is that Sunita also seems to have a ‘Dilip’ of her own, called Mukesh. He is a member of her staff and accompanies her to a distant mandir, where she prays for Govinda. “Biwi No 1❤️ aab aa chuki hai youtube channel par☺️ please jake dekho mere youtube video link in bio like karo share karo subscribe kardoo and comment me batao kaisa laga aapko (Wife No. 1 ❤️ is now on my YouTube channel ☺️ Please go watch it — the link is in my bio. Like, share, subscribe, and comment to tell me how you liked it.),” she wrote on Instagram.

Reactions from internet

While the vlog did get over half a million views in less than a day, many could not ignore the similarity with Farah's vlog series. “Yeh farah khan ki sasti copy banne ki koshish kar rahi hai (She’s trying to be a cheap copy of Farah Khan),” read a comment. “Same concept kahi sunela lagta hai… Farah Khan Aur Dilip jaisa (Feels like the same concept… kind of like Farah Khan and Dilip),” wrote another person.

“Does she copying farah khan and her helper dilip,” asked a person.

Others wished Sunita on the new journey. “Pure soul but sharp tongue is hated by everyone in this world. Good to see you..keep your vlogs flowing in.” A person said, “She will blast every youtuber s..The most amazing human being I have ever seen ..She showed what she is unlike others.. Even Govinda I find sometimes I feel he is very diplomatic..but she is very truthful..despite all the controversies I feel she speaks her heart out.”

Even Farah herself wished Sunita through her Instagram stories, calling her Biwi no.1.

Sunita and Govinda have been married since 1987 and have a son named Yashvardhan and a daughter named Tina. Sunita and Govinda were in the news earlier this year after rumours of his affair gained steam. They did not clearly confirm or deny the same.