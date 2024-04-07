Crew box office collection day 10: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu-starrer sees growth, might earn above ₹5 cr
Crew box office collection day 10: The heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan is slowly inching towards crossing the ₹60 crore mark.
Crew box office collection day 10: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew had a good opening at the box office. The Rajesh A Krishnan directorial has shown no signs of slowing down in its second week. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Crew has now collected ₹ 5.4 crore on its second Sunday. (Also read: Crew box office collection worldwide day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer crosses ₹100 crore)
Crew box office update
The latest report added that Crew is expected to earn above ₹ 5 crore on its second Sunday, which denotes a growth in numbers since the last few days. Crew is now slowly inching towards crossing ₹ 60 crore at the box office in India.
By week one, Crew had collected ₹43.75 crore, and on day 8, the film minted ₹ 3.75 crore. Day 9 and day 10 saw a growth respectively, with ₹ 5.25 cr and ₹ 5.4 crore. So, as per early estimates the film has now amassed ₹ 58.15 crore. The report also added that Crew had 21.57% Hindi Occupancy on its second Sunday.
Kriti talks about Crew
Kriti shared in a recent interview with Zoom that the success of a film like Crew indicates that the industry is moving forward towards a good kind of change, and she is happy to be a part of that change. She also shared her experience working with Kareena and Tabu, and said: “I have admired both of them even when I was not an actor. When I came into the industry I was nobody and I gave auditions on Kareena Kapoor scenes so many times! I admire how they have led their lives with so much strength and no conditions.”
Crew follows the characters of three air hostesses- played by Kareena, Tabu and Kriti, and their madcap journey as they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
