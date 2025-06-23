Danish influencer wants to buy 'more papads made by Amitabh Bachchan'; internet jokes he also 'grows basmati rice'

An influencer called Frederikke from Copenhagen, Denmark, recently travelled to Nepal, where she picked up some delicious papadoms. She just wanted to know who the man on the cover was, not recognising that he was Amitabh Bachchan. The internet was more than thrilled to remind her of the cultural zeitgeist that he is. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan is hunting trolls on Twitter today; gives brutal replies to 'buddha sathiya gaya hai', ‘ganja’ comments) The internet was anything but helpful when an influencer asked where she could find papads made by Amitabh Bachchan.

How does Amitabh Bachchan make the ‘best papadum’?

Frederikke posted a reel on her Instagram, writing, “Who is this man—and why does he make the BEST papadum I've ever had?! I bought this papad back in Nepal and haven’t found it anywhere in Copenhagen. I’m running low… if anyone knows where to get this or who this legendary papad guy is, please help.”

In the video, she takes a Bikaji moong dal papad out of the packet, roasts it on an electric stove, and happily bites into it, while asking people to tell her where to find more papad and to tell Amitabh he makes them best.

Influencer gets a masterclass on Amitabh Bachchan

While Frederikke was most likely joking, given that her handle is bhukkad_bidesi and she probably knows who Amitabh is, people on the internet had a ball. One person hilariously commented, “Yeah. He personally hand rolls each papad in his Mumbai mansion. Real artisanal stuff.” Another wrote, “He also used to grow basmati rice at India Gate, New Delhi.”

Fans even brought up Amitabh’s ads for polio drops, pipes and soan papdi, while others tagged him in the comments. A person hilariously commented, “And if you get indigestion after over eating PAPADUMS you can buy digestive aid tablets (hajmola) from same guy too..win win!!!” Fans also flooded her comments with hilarious GIFs of Amitabh in reaction.

Even Aishwarya Rai was dragged into the conversation, “His daughter in law makes best hair dye and anti ageing cream called L’Oréal.” As was Shah Rukh Khan, “wait till you try Shah Rukh Khan’s pickles. He’s my distant relative.”

Amitabh has been working in films since the 60s and is one of the leading brand endorsers in India. He has been the face of brands like India Gate, First Cry, Just Dial, Cadbury, Kalyan Jewellers, Pepsi and more.