De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, is all set to make its OTT debut in 2026. The film was released in cinemas on November 14, 2025, and grossed Rs. 74.17 crore. With its cinema run now over, the makers are preparing for the film’s digital release. De De Pyaar De 2 featured R Madhavan alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to stream on Netflix in January 2026. Although there’s no official confirmation from the makers yet, reports suggest that the film may be released on Netflix on either January 9, 2026, or later in the month, according to OTT Play.

Note: HT.com could not independently verify these reports.

Plot recap: What is De De Pyaar De 2 about?

The sequel continues the story of Ashish Mehra, played by Ajay Devgan, a middle-aged NRI investor and his younger girlfriend Ayesha, essayed by Rakul Preet Singh. The relationship faces its biggest test when Ashish meets Ayesha’s parents to seek their approval.

R. Madhavan plays Ayesha’s father, a man who considers himself modern but struggles to accept the large age gap between his daughter and her boyfriend. Gautami Kapoor essays the role of Ayesha’s mother, while Meezaan Jafri appears as Adi, Ayesha’s childhood friend and a more “suitable” match according to her parents.

What follows is a comic clash of ideas, misunderstandings, and family drama, with Ayesha eventually taking charge and teaching the men around her a lesson about respecting her choices.

R. Madhavan on modern parenting and changing norms

The film also sparked some conversations after R. Madhavan spoke about its themes in a recent interview with IMDB in November. The actor said that relationships shown in De De Pyaar De 2 may have been judged harshly in the past, but feel more relatable to younger audiences today.

He also said the story made him think about parenting, explaining that the values he grew up with don’t always fit the next generation. According to Madhavan, the film offers options and perspectives rather than fixed answers, making it relevant for families navigating similar debates.

De De Pyaar De 2 cast and crew

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ankur Garg. Along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film’s cast includes R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri. Tabu, who played a big role in the first movie, does not appear in the sequel.

With its OTT release, the rom-com now gets a second chance to find an audience beyond theatres.