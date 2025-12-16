Rakul Preet Singh hits back at a ‘doctor’ claiming she underwent plastic surgery: ‘It’s scary that people like him...’

From body shaming to unsolicited medical analyses, celebrities often find themselves at the centre of online speculation. Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has now addressed one such claim after a man identifying himself as a plastic and cosmetic surgeon alleged that her face had undergone a drastic change due to plastic surgery. Rakul Preet Singh reacts to claims of undergoing plastic surgery.

Rakul Preet Singh hits back at a ‘doctor’ claiming she had plastic surgery

On Monday, Rakul took to Instagram and shared a video in which a man claiming to be a medical professional analysed her ‘then and now’ looks and suggested that she had undergone cosmetic procedures. In the video, the man compared old photos of Rakul with newer ones and claimed that the actor had Botox, fillers and a nose job. He also criticised her for not openly discussing her cosmetic procedures and for only focusing on fitness, thereby setting what he described as unrealistic expectations for others.

Issuing a sharp warning, Rakul wrote, “Fraud alert: it’s scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misleading people.” She added that while she has no issue with anyone choosing to undergo cosmetic procedures, spreading baseless claims in the name of science is unacceptable.

The actor further emphasised that physical changes can also come from consistent fitness and discipline. “Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science, I have no issues if people do surgeries, but there is also another thing called weight loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that?” she wrote, cautioning followers to “beware of such ‘doctors’.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming films

Rakul recently garnered praise for her performance in De De Pyaar De 2. The film, which also featured R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Meezaan Jaffri, collected ₹111.53 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹135 crore.

She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in March 2026. Apart from this, Rakul also has Indian 3 in the pipeline.