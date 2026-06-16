Deepika Padukone's dad Prakash Padukone reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: ‘Bit too much violence’

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar didn't just prove to be a game-changer for the Hindi film industry; the film also altered the trajectory of his career, cementing his position as one of the most bankable stars in the country. Recently, his father-in-law and former badminton player Prakash Padukone reviewed Dhurandhar and admitted that while the film had "too much violence," he appreciated the performances delivered by the cast. Prakash Padukone has shared his review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

'Very well-made film' Speaking about the film, he told The Indian Express, “It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important."

Prakash further spoke about his bond with his son-in-law and how the family goes on a vacation together every year. While many may assume that Prakash and Ranveer have little in common, the former revealed that sports serve as their common language. The actor enjoys discussing football and cricket with him, while Prakash, on the other hand, likes learning about the film business from Ranveer.

He said, "We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together. There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket. He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests."