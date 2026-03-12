Deepika Padukone expresses concern over Mumbai's alarming AQI, urges authorities to take action: ‘Children are choking’

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a screenshot of the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) map, which showed alarming pollution levels across several parts of the metropolitan region.

Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of smog across several parts of the city on Thursday, reducing visibility. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone raised serious concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and urged authorities to take urgent action for the health of its citizens.

Expressing worry over the situation, Deepika wrote, “The citizens of this city and its children are choking! How is this okay!?” She also tagged the city’s civic authorities, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and its health department, urging them to take immediate action. Mumbai’s AQI has been recorded at 159, which falls under the ‘unhealthy’ air quality category.

Before Deepika, actors Saiyami Kher and Richa Chadha had also raised concerns about Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality. Saiyami wrote on Instagram, “I started running a decade ago. Every morning, I’d find myself on Carter Road, chasing the ocean breeze. That wind is what made me fall in love with this city and running. I want to feel it again. And dystopian as it is, I put on a mask before lacing my shoes. It took me back to the pandemic. Except there’s no virus in the air endangering our life. The air itself could kill us.”

Richa, meanwhile, called the poor AQI a “manmade tragedy” and expressed disappointment over the lack of prominent voices speaking up about the issue. Mumbai’s AQI levels have been concerning since February.

About Deepika Padukone’s upcoming work Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film will mark Shah Rukh and Deepika’s sixth collaboration after blockbusters such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Jawan and Pathaan. One of the most anticipated films of the year, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

Deepika also has Atlee’s upcoming project AA22 A6 in the pipeline. The yet-untitled film is said to be a sci-fi actioner and stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. It is currently under production and is expected to release in 2027.

Deepika was also earlier attached to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit but reportedly exited the project after her alleged demand for an eight-hour work shift and a share in the profits did not sit well with the makers. She will also not be part of the ongoing shoot for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which is currently under production.