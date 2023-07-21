Deepika Padukone gives Mukesh Ambani a long hug as her mother-in-law looks on at Manish Malhotra's fashion show

Mukesh Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Deepika Padukone were some of the big names seated in the front row at designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were showstoppers of the evening and walked the ramp together in Manish Malhotra's new collection. A video from the event shows how Deepika greeted Mukesh Ambani with a warm hug. Also read: Project K 1st glimpse: Prabhas' film titled Kalki 2898 AD, shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in futuristic world Mukesh Ambani and Deepika Padukone share a hug, have a chat as her Anju Bhavnani (in black) looks on.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Deepika walking up to greet businessman Mukesh Ambani. She was in a sheer white saree with a backless halter blouse and had her hair tied in a top knot. She and Mukesh Ambani shared a long hug and had a small conversation. Deepika's mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani was also seen with them in a black outfit.

There is also a video of Ranveer greeting Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani in the middle of his ramp walk. Ranveer and Alia walked the ramp as part of Manish's The Bridal Couture Show. The designer has also created the outfits for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Director of the film Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Manish's, was also present at the event.

Deepika skipped Project K launch in San Diego

Deepika attended Manish's show on the same night as the first look of her film Project K was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con. Deepika didn't take part in the event as she is a member of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) which is now on strike.

Project K's official title Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the event along with a teaser. A glimpse of Deepika Padukone as a soldier was also seen in the video. Prabhas and Kamal Haasan were at the attend for the teaser release. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan who was seen with his face hidden behind a wrapped cloth. The film is slated to hit theatres next year.

Deepika's other films

Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter. This is her second film with thePathan director and her first opposite Hrithik Roshan. It will release on January 25 next year.

Recently, Deepika's look from Atlee's Jawan was also unveiled. The Jawan Prevue showed two different avatars of Shah Rukh Khan who reportedly plays the father and the son. It is slated to release in September this year.

