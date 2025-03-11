Deepika Padukone is a vision in white at Paris Fashion Week; Ranveer Singh's 'have mercy' reaction wins hearts. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone recently attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. On Monday night, the actor took to her Instagram to share pictures from her appearance, including shots taken in front of the Eiffel Tower. Fans—and husband Ranveer Singh—fawned over Deepika's look in the pictures. (Also read: All new mommies can relate to Deepika Padukone's ‘last-Googled question’. Watch) Deepika Padukone made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris recently.

Deepika Padukone at the Paris Fashion Week

Deepika shared a bunch of her pictures from Paris on Instagram on Monday night. She tagged Louis Vuitton and added the hashtag #LVFW25. The pictures show Deepika dressed in a white oversized blazer, matching hat, and black leggings and heels. Deepika accessorised the look with black leather gloves, a scarf, and a dash of classic red lipstick. The pictures saw her standing on a rooftop with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was among the first to comment on the post. "Lord have mercy on me," he wrote, adding a melting emoji for good measure. Ranveer's comment got over 4000 likes in just six hours. One comment read, "Imagine being Ranveer Singh and your wife is still hotter than you." Many others 'empathised' with Ranveer's mercy comment. Deepika received appreciation from her fans as well, with many dubbing her look 'iconic' and others calling the look and shoot 'the perfect package'.

Deepika is in Paris, attending the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, the main courtyard of the Louvre Palace. She is the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

The appearance in Paris is one of Deepika's first since she embraced motherhood a little over six months ago. Recently, at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika spoke candidly about her daughter Dua. She revealed that her latest Google search was parenting-related. “Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect," she admitted.