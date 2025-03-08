All new mommies can relate to Deepika Padukone's ‘last-Googled question’. Watch

Deepika Padukone became a mother for the first time last year and is naturally full of questions about raising a newborn. She and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed daughter Dua in September and while they have never revealed her face, Deepika keeps giving tiny glimpses into her new mommy life. Deepika Padukone has a question as a new mom.

Dua duties

On Friday, the actor was part of an event by Forbes in Abu Dhabi. The host asked her about the last thing she Googled on her phone. Deepika gave it a thought and gave a relatable reply. “Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect,” she said. Surely the question can be found on any new parent's search history too.

On mental health

During the chat, Deepika also spoke about mental health issues and how she hopes for peace of mind above anything else. Recently, interacting with students at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' programme on Wednesday, she opened up on that phase of her life, when she was suffering from depression. She said how the condition despite being 'invisible' had a strong impact on her, leaving her crying and unwilling to live.

The Om Shanti Om actor who has often been vocal about her anxiety and mental health shared the moment when she realised that she was suffering depression.

"After school, there were sports, then modelling, then acting, I worked continuously. One day in 2014, I passed out. A few days later, I realised I had depression. Depression is something we can't see. It's invisible. It's possible that people amongst us feel anxious or depressed. We never know because I'm smiling. I'm greeting everyone. For a long time, I didn't share with anyone because I lived in Mumbai then."

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. There is no word on her next project, so far.