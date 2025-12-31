Deepika Padukone makes her 1st modak, Ranveer Singh celebrates Dhurandhar's success with chef Vikas Khanna in New York

Masterchef Vikas Khanna met Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at his restaurant during their year-end vacation in New York. Posting a video of them learning how to make modaks from him, the chef wrote that it was all about celebrating Ranveer’s latest release, Dhurandhar and Deepika’s first modak. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone ticks Backstreet Boys concert off bucket list with friend in Las Vegas; fans say 'how Millennial') Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone learnt how to make modaks from Masterchef Vikas Khanna.

Vikas Khanna teaches Ranveer, Deepika how to make modaks

Vikas posted a Reel on his Instagram with the title track set as the music about how his restaurant, Bungalow, was done up in fresh flowers to welcome Ranveer and Deepika. Later in the video, he shows the actor couple how to make fresh modaks. Ranveer can be seen looking along as Deepika even tries her hand at making her first modak. Vikas even feeds Ranveer and Deepika freshly made modaks.

Posting the Reel, Vikas wrote, “This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 — a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026. Celebrating DHURANDHAR — standing taller than any film in the world.”

The chef also added, “Standing in front of my parents wedding picture and creating modaks from the molds I just got from Siddhivinayak Temple…..I’m truly humbled.” The video also shows a closer look of the sweet and the moulds he was talking about.

Deepika and Ranveer in New York

Fans spotted Deepika and Ranveer with their family earlier this week, posting their pictures and videos on social media. Deepika even attended a Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her friend Sneha Ramachander while there.

Ranveer’s recent hit Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, has crossed the ₹1100 crore mark worldwide. Last seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham again, Deepika will soon star in King and Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun.