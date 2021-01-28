Deepika Padukone post hilarious video with a friend who can 'do the garba to any music', watch
Actor Deepika Padukone has posted a funny video with a friend as the two attempt Garba dance steps. The two of them are seen laughing as they attempt the steps.
Sharing it, Deepika wrote: "Find a friend who can do garba to any music!" In the video, Deepika is heard saying: "Hiteshi is such a good dancer she can do garba to any music." Her friend is seen rolling her eyes. As the music plays, Deepika does a Garba step while Hiteshi is seen fooling around. They are in an kitchen area.
Around the new year, Deepika had deleted all her posts and shocked her fans. However, soon after she began posting again. One of her early posts was from her visit to Ranthambore in which she had spoken on the need to take breaks.
She had written: "An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential.
It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break."
At the completion of three years of Padmaavat, she had expressed her gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had written: "3 Years of Padmaavat. Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime..."
