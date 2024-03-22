Deepika Padukone unveils her first-ever home furnishings collection with Indian touch; here's how much it costs

Deepika Padukone turned designer for an American home furnishing label. In an interview with Architectural Digest India, the actor opened up about her debut collection with Pottery Barn. Also read: Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador for Hilton hotels Deepika Padukone has come out with her debut collection with US-based Pottery Barn.

The actor has collaborated with the popular brand to come up with a range of embroidered pillows, hand-knotted rugs, elegant wooden furniture and dinnerware made for Indian cuisines – all complete with her 'global Indian aesthetic'. Prices range from ₹3000 for a set of candles to ₹395,000 for a Persian-style rug.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

'It's taken a couple of years to put this together'

Deepika said, “This is not one of those collaborations where the brand sends you ten things and says, 'Okay, you just approve it, we'll put your name on it, and we'll sell it.' This has truly been a collaboration, and I’ve worked on every piece... I think we have a similar aesthetic and sensibility. It wasn't easy, because they're headquartered in California, and I'm based in India; there's been a lot of back and forth, and it's taken us a couple of years to put this together, but I think they have an amazing team... it was me sending them a whole bunch of references; things that I like and things that we should also stay away from…"

Deepika's 'biggest grouse with American crockery'

The actor became a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn in December 2022, a few months after the label was launched in India. Deepika shared a highlight from her new collection – Pottery Barn's take on katoris (bowls).

She said, “My biggest grouse with American crockery is that you never find small-sized bowls, right? They usually have big salad bowls or cereal bowls, which are great if you're serving Western cuisine. But if you wanted to use that set for Indian food, it's not practical for someone who wants to have a little dahi or dal. And so we created these smaller katoris. So that would be my favourite, because I think it's the most practical for an Indian home."

Deepika is pregnant with first baby

Deepika and actor-husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in a few months. Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 after dating for six years, on February 29 announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. They wrote their baby was arriving in September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place