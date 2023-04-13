Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh work out together, pose for a gym selfie with trainer. See pic

On Wednesday, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Instagram Stories. A day after Deepika returned to Mumbai from a trip to Bhutan, the couple worked out together in the gym. Deepika and Ranveer posed with Yasmin in the gym selfie. Sharing it, the celebrity fitness instructor wrote, "Gymming just got better (fire, muscles and heart eyes emojis)." Also read: Deepika Padukone seen at airport in winter wear, fans react Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Yasmin Karachiwala.

In the photo, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were seen in black gym looks. She wore a sports bra with yoga pants, while Ranveer wore white sunglasses and matching white sneakers with his black T-shirt and jacket. Yasmin was also seen in black as she stood in between Deepika and Ranveer. While Ranveer and her smiled wide for the camera, Deepika pouted in the photo.

Deepika recently returned from Bhutan. Photos from her trip were shared on fan pages as the actor sported a no-makeup look and visited cafes and religious Buddhist sites. She was reportedly spotted posing with fans at Paro Taktsang, also known as Tiger's Nest in Bhutan. Sharing a photo with Deepika in Bhutan, an Instagram user wrote, "This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic." A fan page also shared a picture of Deepika posing with a couple in Bhutan.

Before her Bhutan trip, Deepika was spotted with actor-husband Ranveer Singh at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Amid recent reports of the couple hitting a rough patch in their relationship, Ranveer had also shared their photos from the NMACC event on Instagram.

Deepika is often spotted at Mumbai airport as she travels for various work commitments. Last year, she was in Los Angeles for the Oscars, before that she was in Paris for fashion week. Deepika is also busy working on her upcoming film Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The action movie directed by Siddharth Anand will be released next year in January. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan (2023) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, among others.

