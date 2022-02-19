Deepika Padukone says she doesn't agree with her Gehraiyaan character's choices

Deepika Padukone's latest release Gehraiyaan has earned largely positive reviews as well as praise for her performance. The Shakun Batra film deals with infidelity with Deepika portraying a woman who has an affair with her cousin's fiancé.

In a recent interaction, Deepika admitted that she did not agree with some of the choices her character makes in the film but she wanted to still portray her as someone viewers could relate to and not judge.

Speaking to NDTV, Deepika said, "I think the idea of this film was more observational. We may not, as individuals, always agree or accept or make the same choices that characters like these make but that doesn't mean they don't exist. You don't have to agree with their choices at all. I don't agree with those choices. But as an actor, I have to step out of that lens of judgement. How do I humanise this character, how do I infuse empathy and make it a character that is relatable that by the time people watch it, they don't agree but don't judge her either."

The actor added that historically, films tend to judge characters that indulge in infidelity, something that Gehraiyaan has tried to move past. "Historically, in the films we have seen with characters such as these, to begin with the story itself is told through a very judgemental lens, that this is right and this is wrong. What we are trying to do with this film is to move away from that and not judge these characters. Again, we may not agree with these choices but there is a reason why people do what they do," she said.

Apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan also starred Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

