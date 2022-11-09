Deepika Padukone shares cryptic post on 15 years in Bollywood but all Ranveer Singh wants is a kiss

Actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and posted an artsy video of herself. Without revealing many details, her video read, “It’s time to look East.” Sharing the mystery post, the actor teased her fans and wrote, “#staytuned.” Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone wanted to work with each other in Tamasha 'regardless of past', says Imtiaz Ali

Deepika’s unusual post left fans confused in the comment section. One of them wrote, “East is the title to your next movie kya?” Another one added, “Your global lifestyle Brand!?” Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also left a mushy comment, “It’s time to give me a kiss.”

Deepika’s cryptic post arrived on 15 years of her journey in the film industry. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s hit film, Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, she will be making an announcement to celebrate the milestone.

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. She is now gearing up for her next film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action flick marks her reunion with Shah Rukh. The film’s team recently unveiled the teaser which featured power-packed action sequences. It also has John Abraham in the role of the antagonist. Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25 next year.

Besides this, Deepika also has a film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s a pan-India film, tentatively titled Project K. It’s touted to be a sci-fi film that will be released in six languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Deepika is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s yet another film, Fighter. It will be her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik recently announced a new release date of the film and wrote, “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter.” The film will also star Anil Kapoor reportedly.

