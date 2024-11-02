Deepika Padukone shares post on ‘cute things babies do’ after welcoming daughter Dua

Baby fever has officially taken over Deepika Padukone's social media! The actor has shared an adorable video showcasing the cute baby things that melt one's heart, giving fans a glimpse into life with her newborn daughter Dua. Also read: New dad Ranveer Singh can't contain excitement during first public appearance after daughter's birth: ‘Baap ban gaya re’ Deepika and Ranveer started dating in 2013 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

Cute little things

A day after revealing the name of her daughter, Deepika took to Instagram to repost the video while tagging her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

The video was about “things about a newborn that makes my heart burst”, which went on to share a list.

It included things such as “their whole hand holding my one finger”, “sleeping with their mouth wide open”, “the way they stretch when trying to wake up”, “how they suck on anything when they are hungry”, “the newborn scrunch”, “sleeping with their arms above their head”, “how they lay on your belly all scrunched up”, and “the way they sleep through anything and everything”.

While Deepika didn’t write anything while sharing the video, her post got everyone smiling at baby's adorable antics, and thinking about Dua.

DeepVeer reveals name

On Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared the first pic of their baby daughter. They also revealed her beautiful name: Dua Padukone Singh.

“Dua Padukone Singh | ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” they wrote on Instagram. Alia Bhatt showered the picture with heart emojis. Orry, Ananya Panday and Dia Mirza also sent their love.

About the baby

The duo, who have worked together on films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83, welcomed a baby girl in September. They shared the good news through a joint Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

The actor duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They announced Deepika's pregnancy in February. Deepika is yet to make a public appearance since delivering the baby.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. It released on Friday.