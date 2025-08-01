Dhadak 2 box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film fails to beat Yudhra opening

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 1: Shazia Iqbal’s Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2 released in theatres this Friday. The remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak. According to Sacnilk, the film made ₹2.94 crore net in India on its opening day. Dhadak 2 box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri star in the film produced by Karan Johar.(PTI)

Dhadak 2 box office collection

According to the trade website, Dhadak 2 made an estimated ₹2.94 crore net in India on its opening day. This means the film failed to beat Siddhant’s previous film, Yudhra’s opening, which had made ₹4.5 crore net. Triptii’s previous film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, had collected ₹35.5 crore. Dhadak 2 had registered an occupancy of only 19.78% and it remains to be seen if things pick up this weekend.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 tells the tale of a law student who falls for his classmate, only for her family to harass him due to caste differences. Talking about how the film deals with a sensitive subject, Siddhant told PTI, “It is a huge responsibility... A lot of the credit goes to our director, who from day one was very sure of what she wanted and how she wanted to tell the story, how the characters should be, she didn't want to over-dramatise anything or oversimplify anything. She just wanted things to be as they are in reality.”

Hindustan Times’ review of Dhadak 2 reads, “The biggest problem with Dhadak 2 is that it takes too long to figure out what it wants to be. And when it finally does, it struggles to stay consistent. The first half drags, focusing almost entirely on the love story. The writing (by Shazia Iqbal and Rahul Badwelkar) tries hard to convince us of the chemistry between the leads, but it never feels natural.”