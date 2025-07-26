Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares an update about his next film, Spirit, with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Here's what he said

Despite ongoing discussion around Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Spirit due to conflicting work thoughts, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is focused on moving forward with the project. The director has confirmed that the production on Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is slated to begin this September. The storyline of Spirit is not out yet.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga to start Spirit shoot

The filmmaker shared an update about his film during a chat with Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri on the Sithara Entertainments channel on YouTube. He shared that Spirit will have back-to-back schedules and a non-stop shooting plan once it hits the floors.

Earlier this year, the film made headlines when Deepika Padukone exited the project following disagreements over working hours and compensation. At that time, Sandeep had posted a scathing note seemingly criticising actor Deepika for ‘ousting’ the script of Spirit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep didn't name anyone, but appeared to have slammed Deepika for "dirty PR games" and "putting down a younger actor".

Following her exit, Triptii Dimri was roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. According to several reports, Sandeep has already completed the musical compositions for Spirit in collaboration with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Some time back, while speaking to Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Sandeep reacted to dealing with the pressure of the box office, and spoke about Spirit.

When asked if he is also concerned about the economics, the filmmaker opined, “I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself. If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audiences attention, opening day would be ₹150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be ₹150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.”

About Spirit

Spirit marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri and her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following the success of Animal. Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit will feature Prabhas as a fierce and intense police officer. After wrapping up Spirit, Sandeep will start the process of writing for his much-awaited project, Animal Park, on which he will once again collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor following the success of Animal.