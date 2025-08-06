Dhadak 2 box office collection day 6: No growth for Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film midweek, crosses 15 crore

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 6: Shazia Iqbal's film, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, released in theatres last week. But the romantic drama backed by Karan Johar is no Saiyaara, as the film has barely shown any growth at the box office in its first week. The Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer had a slow start and has now finally crossed the ₹15 crore mark. (Also read: Karan Johar calls it full-circle moment with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and him winning National Awards) Dhadak 2 box office collection day 6: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starred opposite each other for the first time in Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 box office update

On its sixth day of release, Dhadak 2 has managed to collect 90 lakhs, as per Sacnilk. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. Its highest stands at ₹ 4.15 crore, which was made on Sunday. The film saw a dip from the weekday onwards, and has barely shown any upward trends in figures despite receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The overall collections now stand at ₹15.3 crore.

Dhadak 2 is facing stiff competition from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, the animation film Mahavtar Narsimha, and the romantic drama Saiyaara, which crossed the ₹300 crore mark in its third week of release.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 revolves around the love story that develops between two young law students who realise they will have to fight for themselves because of caste and class differences. The film received praise for its sensitive direction and fine performances.

Talking about the film's sensitive message, Triptii told PTI, “It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... There is something real and sensitive about it (‘Dhadak 2’). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything.”