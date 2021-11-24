Dharmendra's latest tweet is his 'izhaar e chahat' for Salman Khan: 'Jeete raho'

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter on Wednesday to shower love on Salman Khan. The Sholay actor shared a throwback picture with Salman from Bigg Boss 14 finale along with his blessings for him.

Sharing the picture, Dharmendra wrote, “Izhaar e chahat…roke nahin banta …….Salman, tere pyaar ko ji jaan se pyaar. Jeete raho (expression of love…unable to stop…Salman, love your love with all my heart. May you live long).”

Izhaar e chahat…roke nahin banta …….Salman, tere pyaar 💕ko ji jaan se 💕pyaar. Jeete raho. pic.twitter.com/EfuSXMQULk — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 23, 2021

Many of his fans shared more pictures of them together and the senior actor even thanked one of them for their gesture.

Salman Khan recently appeared on Ranveer Singh's reality show The Big Picture where he said that he considers Dharmendra as his idol. Dharmendra had shared the video of Salman's appearance on the show and showered him with praise and love.

Salman had said, "Actually, maine na humesha Dharam ji ko hi follow kiya hai. Woh jo masumiyat unke chehre pe hai (Actually, I have always followed Dharmendra. The innocence he has on his face), good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability and that manly body." He also repeated Dharmendra's line from the film, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and left everyone in splits. He said, “Puttar mera mazak mat uda main tera khoon pee jaunga (Son, don't make fun of me, I'll suck out your blood).”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, “Dear Salman, love you for your loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. Love you for your simplicity. Jeete raho, always pray for your happy healthy and prosperous life (sic).”

Dharmendra and Salman have worked together in 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya. Dharmendra played Kajol's uncle in the film while Salman played the male lead.