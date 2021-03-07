IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug. Watch
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
bollywood

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug. Watch

A vintage video of a young Salman Khan on stage with Dharmendra was shared on social media. Salman and Dharmedra's fans were amused at how the veteran actor goofed up Salman's name on stage.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently seen on the grand finale of reality show Bigg Boss 14. The show is hosted by Salman Khan, who made sure that Dharmendra felt welcome the entire time he was there.

During the show, Salman's affection for Dharmendra was there for anyone to see. Salman called him his hero and even dubbed him a 'love guru'. Salman danced for Dharmendra in his trademark 'yamla, pagla, deewana' style and smothered him with hugs.


However, their affection for each other is not new. Ever since Salman was a young actor in Bollywood, the two have shared a sweet bond. In a video shared on a Bollywood fan account on Instagram, Salman and Dharmendra attended an event together, sometime in the early 90s.

At the event, organised by Tips Music, Dharmendra is seen in a red suit while Salman is seen in a purple shirt and denim pants. Next to them on stage are a young Alka Yagnik and Madhuri Dixit (who cannot be seen in the video).

As Dharmendra speaks to the audience, he made a small goof-up. He introduces Madhuri as "Humari world class Madhuri Dixit", but called Salman, "Aur saath mein mera beta Suleiman (And with her, my son Suleiman)." The crowd and the guests break into laughter at Dharmendra's error.

After he was done with his address, Dharmedra turned around to hug and apologise to Salman. The young actor shook his head and laughed with him, all errors forgiven.

Also read: Nafisa Ali digs out stunning throwback pics from when she was 20: 'Lived my life with a song in my heart'

Fans on Instagram found the video amusing. "It’s no longer sallu bhai, it’s suleiman bhai," wrote one. "Suleimaani chai," wrote another.

Dharmendra and Salman have worked together in Jab Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya. Dharmendra played Kajol's uncle in movie while Salman played the man who wishes to marry her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra salman khan

Related Stories

Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
Dharmendra paid a visit to some workers on his farm.
bollywood

Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a video of himself with a few workers an his farm. It shows the actor paying the workers a visit and making them laugh.
READ FULL STORY
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
bollywood

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
A vintage video of a young Salman Khan on stage with Dharmendra was shared on social media. Salman and Dharmedra's fans were amused at how the veteran actor goofed up Salman's name on stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elnaaz Norouzi will be next seen in Sangeen.
Elnaaz Norouzi will be next seen in Sangeen.
bollywood

Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Actor Elnaaz Norouzi says that for her it is all about the right script and if a project is good then everybody will watch it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tabu will be seen next in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
Actor Tabu will be seen next in the film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
bollywood

Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Actor Tabu talks about getting back to work amid the Covid 19 pandemic, and waiting it out before signing more projects after Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor poses with father Boney, sister Khushi, and half-siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor poses with father Boney, sister Khushi, and half-siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.
bollywood

Arjun promises to support Janhvi's always; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned big brother in February as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turned big brother in February as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child.
bollywood

Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shares a childhood photo featuring Rohan Shrestha.
Ranveer Singh shares a childhood photo featuring Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A video of actor Gul Panag at the farmers' protest is being widely shared online. (HT_PRINT)
A video of actor Gul Panag at the farmers' protest is being widely shared online. (HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Kangana admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021, and has worked through her periods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Dobaaraa.
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Dobaaraa.
bollywood

Swara, Richa stand in support of Taapsee and Anurag after I-T raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra, Satyadeep Misra, Rajshri Deshpande and others took to social media to voice their support for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sridevi died before Janhvi Kapoor could make her film debut.
Sridevi died before Janhvi Kapoor could make her film debut.
bollywood

When Janhvi had revealed how mom Sridevi never wanted her to be in the movies

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor played an old man in a recent TVC.
Ranbir Kapoor played an old man in a recent TVC.
bollywood

See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • New behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of an advertisment capture Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on drugs-related charges by the NCB last year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on drugs-related charges by the NCB last year.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP