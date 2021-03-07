When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently seen on the grand finale of reality show Bigg Boss 14. The show is hosted by Salman Khan, who made sure that Dharmendra felt welcome the entire time he was there.

During the show, Salman's affection for Dharmendra was there for anyone to see. Salman called him his hero and even dubbed him a 'love guru'. Salman danced for Dharmendra in his trademark 'yamla, pagla, deewana' style and smothered him with hugs.





However, their affection for each other is not new. Ever since Salman was a young actor in Bollywood, the two have shared a sweet bond. In a video shared on a Bollywood fan account on Instagram, Salman and Dharmendra attended an event together, sometime in the early 90s.

At the event, organised by Tips Music, Dharmendra is seen in a red suit while Salman is seen in a purple shirt and denim pants. Next to them on stage are a young Alka Yagnik and Madhuri Dixit (who cannot be seen in the video).

As Dharmendra speaks to the audience, he made a small goof-up. He introduces Madhuri as "Humari world class Madhuri Dixit", but called Salman, "Aur saath mein mera beta Suleiman (And with her, my son Suleiman)." The crowd and the guests break into laughter at Dharmendra's error.

After he was done with his address, Dharmedra turned around to hug and apologise to Salman. The young actor shook his head and laughed with him, all errors forgiven.

Fans on Instagram found the video amusing. "It’s no longer sallu bhai, it’s suleiman bhai," wrote one. "Suleimaani chai," wrote another.

Dharmendra and Salman have worked together in Jab Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya. Dharmendra played Kajol's uncle in movie while Salman played the man who wishes to marry her.

