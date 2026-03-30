Dhurandhar 2 actor Bimal Oberoi says he auditioned multiple times for months for Aditya Dhar's film: ‘Shaved my head’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already making waves at the box office, and several scenes from the film have gone viral as meme material on social media. One of the characters currently receiving a lot of appreciation is Shirani, played by actor-producer Bimal Oberoi. In a recent chat with NDTV, Bimal revealed how he landed the role in Dhurandhar. Bimal Oberoi's still from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Bimal Oberoi talks about how he bagged a role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge Bimal shared that he joined the cast quite late, by which time the team had already shot a major portion of the film and were only looking to cast this particular character. Talking about how he bagged the role, Bimal said, "I auditioned multiple times over a few months. They would send it for feedback, call me again, it went back and forth. Then I met Aditya Dhar, and he asked me to grow a real beard and shave my head. I said yes immediately because it's such an amazing role. A lot of preparation went into it. Since I restarted acting in 2018, this became a very important opportunity for me."

He also opened up about working with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and praised the actor’s involvement on set. He said, "Ranveer was so much into the film; he owned it. During the shoot, he wasn't only Hamza, he would also be the first AD, he would also be the producer, making sure that if somebody new had joined the production, because I had joined quite late, everything was taken care of. On my first day, we had a very emotional conversation before a crucial scene. He made sure everything around me was perfect. That ice-breaking is very important. Though he is younger, he came across like a senior professional. That made the scene like a cakewalk, there was no inhibition after that."

In Dhurandhar, Bimal mostly had scenes with Akshaye Khanna, as his character introduced him with the title of Sher-E-Baloch. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after Rehman Dakait’s death, Shirani passes on that title to Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari. He also plays a pivotal role in Hamza’s revenge against ISI Major Iqbal.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film’s predecessor, Dhurandhar, performed exceptionally well at the box office, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is inching closer to the first part’s lifetime collection, having already earned over ₹1,200 crore globally. The film continues to shatter box-office records and is emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.