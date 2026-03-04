Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings: As Toxic is postponed, Ranveer Singh film crosses $100K in the US 15 days before release

The skies have cleared for Dhurandhar 2. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is getting a solo release on March 19 as Yash’s pan-India action thriller, Toxic, has been pushed to June. With the advantage of a solo release, Dhurandhar is now gaining momentum in pre-sales in North America, crossing the $100k mark two weeks before release. Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: The teaser for the second part will be out today.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking On Wednesday, Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed $100K in pre-sales, including $70K for the premiere, scheduled for March 18. The film has not yet opened on all screens in all locations, but it will over the coming weeks. This means that the film will aim to cross the $1-million mark in premieres alone. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal currently holds the record for the biggest premiere by an Indian film in the US. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film earned $1.2 million from premieres in 2023, and Dhurandhar 2 looks set to cross that.

Part 1 of Dhurandhar was a massive success in North America, minting over $20 million in the US and Canada. It beat Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America before the end of its run. Given the current buzz, Dhurandhar 2 is on course to emulate that feat.

Dhurandhar 2’s solo release advantage On Wednesday, just two weeks before the biggest date in Indian cinema in recent history, the makers of Toxic announced they were postponing the film's release to June. In a statement, Yash, the film’s star and co-producer, said it was because of the ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. The film will now release in June 4, the makers announced in a statement shared on social media.

This gave Dhurandhar: The Revenge a solo release window, averting the mega clash that had been dubbed ‘Dhuroxic’ by fans. With no other major Bollywood release in all of March, Dhurandhar 2 is poised to lord over the box office now. Early projections indicate an opening of anywhere between ₹150-200 crore for Dhurandhar 2 in its first weekend.