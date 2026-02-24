Dhurandhar 2 has high chances of destroying pan-India South films, superstars will ‘stand exposed’: Ram Gopal Varma

He went on to add, “Those ultra big budgeted masala projects that are already deep into shooting or post production will have an uphill task in competing with the new standards set. Producers who bet entire empires on the same previous formulaic making might face empty theatres and career ending losses because of the high costs involved and the audience taste converting to the international standards Directors married to the belief of “mass + vfx + scale + gravity defying stunts = guaranteed hit will have no choice but to reinvent themselves by studying the Dhurandhar audiences.”

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 has high chances of completely and permanently obliterating the pan india south films movement by establishing a brand new benchmark with ultra realistic making , genuine character depths etc that actually engage the audience’s brain while still delivering a raw visceral impact. Once audiences taste this new standard , every film currently under production in the previous masala style can become instantly endangered.”

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is one of the most awaited films of the year. The sequel to last year's blockbuster, Dhurandhar , the second part will release in theatres on March 19. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has pinned high hopes on the film, saying that Dhurandhar 2 will be nothing less than an 'asteroid strike that might end the pan-India south films movement. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Toxic-Dhurandhar 2 clash isn't north vs south, but 'treating audience like dumb vs respecting them' )

‘Superstars who were depending upon their god like statuses…’

The note also read, “Superstars who were depending upon their god like statuses resting solely on mindless hero worship will stand exposed in front of highly effective characters who grow to be heroes in the context of the story rather than already being hailed as heroes from frame one. DHURANDHAR 2 is not just another film coming on March 19 th . It can be an ASTEROID STRIKE that might end the DINOSAUR ERA of film making which is full of sheer volume, fake heroism and the so called masala treatment. The goal post has been changed and so if the direction of the kick does not change, it might not only break the leg , but it might lose the limb.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is sequel to 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character Hamza and depict him completing his mission by taking over a criminal syndicate in Pakistan, culminating in an intense showdown with Arjun Rampal’s character. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan.

The film will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It marks Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Both films are slated to release on March 19.