‘Dhurandhar is disgusting, spreads message of hate’: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia slams Ranveer Singh film
Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia posted a review of Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and had anything but praise for it.
Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December last year, the film has collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics. The film also topped the charts after its January release on Netflix and has found a broader audience. Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia took to Instagram to share his review of the film, slamming it for spreading hate.
Sabeer Bhatia calls Dhurandhar disgusting for spreading hate
Sabeer posted a video review of Dhurandhar on his Instagram account with the caption, “Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!” In the video, he says, “Hey guys, I just watched the movie Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama. But where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting.”
Explaining why he has a problem with the film, he added, “We don’t want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it’s a movie. I don’t think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings, revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible.”
Sabeer summed up his Dhurandhar review with, “It paints entire countries and institutions with a broad brush. Not going into nuances of what is really going on in the minds of people. Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly.”
Internet reacts to Sabeer Bhatia’s Dhurandhar review
Much like the initial reviews of Dhurandhar, the reaction to Sabeer’s video was also split, with some agreeing with him and others disagreeing vehemently. One Instagram user commented, “Are you really expecting Intellectualism in this era from a system that is openly promoting hatred & propoganda? ... Some wishful thinking there. Kindness, love, empathy, compassion, fun, quality comedy & originality is long dead.” Another wrote, “Sabeer I thought the same , me and my family have decided not to watch part 2 under any circumstances.”
But others seemed to disagree, with one person commenting, “I disagree with you....even hollywood produces senseless movie sometimes which has no meaning which certainly don't add any values or whatsoever so yah some movie made for entertainment purposes if your indulge knowledge and kind of stuff in every aspect then its critical!” Another comment read, “I respect you since childhood from the era of Windows95 . BUT what depicted in the movie is quite based on real incidents. Please don't stoop to that level.”
Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan’s Lyari. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel, will be released in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Toxic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.