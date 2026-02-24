‘Dhurandhar is disgusting, spreads message of hate’: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia slams Ranveer Singh film

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December last year, the film has collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics. The film also topped the charts after its January release on Netflix and has found a broader audience. Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia took to Instagram to share his review of the film, slamming it for spreading hate. Sabeer Bhatia reviewed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and stated that the film spread the message of revenge and hate.

Sabeer Bhatia calls Dhurandhar disgusting for spreading hate Sabeer posted a video review of Dhurandhar on his Instagram account with the caption, “Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!” In the video, he says, “Hey guys, I just watched the movie Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama. But where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting.”

Explaining why he has a problem with the film, he added, “We don’t want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it’s a movie. I don’t think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings, revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible.”

Sabeer summed up his Dhurandhar review with, “It paints entire countries and institutions with a broad brush. Not going into nuances of what is really going on in the minds of people. Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly.”