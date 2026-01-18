Dhurandhar 2 teaser to be attached to Border 2? Excited fans say they are eagerly awaiting Ranveer Singh's film

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The first part has become the highest-grossing film of 2025, and fans are waiting to see how the story unfolds in the second chapter. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is still running in theatres a month after its release. Amid this, a report claims that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be released alongside Border 2, which hits theatres on January 23. (Also read: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 will be biggest multi-starrer ever in the history of cinema, predicts Ram Gopal Varma) Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 releases in March; Border 2 releases on January 23.

The report from Bollywood Hungama was shared on Reddit, where it was stated that Aditya Dhar has ‘re-edited the end-credit sequence’ of Dhurandhar as a teaser. This will play with Border 2 starting from January 23. For the unversed, a teaser for the second part was already played at the end of part one. Clips of the teaser went viral on social media as fans got a peak into the action-packed sequel.

How fans reacted Reacting to this revelation, a fan commented, “Smart move! Big screen is the only way to feel this madness.” Another said, “Wow double dhamaka!” A fan said, “One more reason to catch Border 2 in theatres. Eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol's film as well as the teaser.” “I am so happy that they are releasing the second part so soon or we usually have to wait years by then we already forget the story,” wrote another.

About Dhurandhar 2 Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is inspired by real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel will delve into Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza’s backstory, tracing his rise in Lyari and the completion of his covert anti-terror operation. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, among others. It will hit theatres on March 19, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for GrownUps.

Meanwhile, Border 2 is an epic war drama and a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. It is directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war and real-life events surrounding it, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.