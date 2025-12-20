Dhurandhar box office collection day 16 (updated live): Ranveer Singh crosses 500 crore mark; closes in on Pathaan

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has seen an upswing in collections on its third Saturday, giving new legs to its already stellar run at the box office. The film is on course to increase its domestic collections on day 16 by a substantial margin, as evidenced by its almost double footfall on the day, as compared to Friday. This has already taken its collection in India past the ₹500 crore mark. Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar box office update at 5pm

Dhurandhar earned ₹483 crore net in its first 15 days at the ticket window. After a record-breaking second week, it started week three on a positive note as well, earning ₹22.50 crore net on Friday. On Saturday, the film started on an even better note, registering 32% occupancy in the morning shows, up from 16% on Friday. The trend has sustained through the afternoon shows as well, giving Dhurandhar domestic net earnings of ₹16.6 crore by 5 PM, according to Sacnilk. This takes its domestic collection to ₹500 crore.

Dhurandhar is now hot on the heels of all-time blockbusters such as Gadar 2 ( ₹525 crore), Pathaan ( ₹543 crore), and Animal ( ₹553 crore). Judging by its momentum, the Aditya Dhar film should cross these films by Sunday night itself, and then make a run for the top 3 Bollywood earners in the domestic market - Stree 2 ( ₹598 crore), Chhaava ( ₹601 crore), and Jawan ( ₹640 crore). Trade pundits are betting on Dhurandhar to cross the ₹700-crore barrier, becoming the first Hindi film to do so.

All about Dhurandhar

A spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.