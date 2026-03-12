‘Dhurandhar not being dubbed in Telugu was huge opportunity missed, Hindi studios should learn from Animal’: Allu Sirish

Actor Allu Sirish has spoken about films such as Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and their Telugu dubbed versions. Speaking with Variety India, he shared that Dhurandhar not being dubbed in Telugu "was a huge opportunity missed." Dhurandhar released in theatres in 2025, while Animal hit the cinema halls in 2023.

What Allu Sirish said about Telugu dubbed versions of Hindi films Sirish said that films should be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as the audience is "open now to Hindi films." He added that “only the makers of Animal took the effort of dubbing it in Telugu." He shared that Chhaava too was released in Telugu quite some time after release, and by then, “some steam was lost.”

Allu Sirish praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal The actor said, "I’m saying, like how the Hindi audience has endorsed Telugu films without any bias, Telugu audiences and even audiences in other languages, like Malayalam, Kannada, to some extent Tamil, all of them are open now to Hindi films. There is no bias. This is all internet noise. The audience doesn’t care.”

Sirish said that Hindi studios should learn from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. “I think Hindi filmmakers should put more focus on releasing their content here. Dhurandhar not being dubbed into Telugu, I think, was a huge opportunity missed. Imagine how much more business it could have done and how many more eyeballs it could have reached had it released in Telugu also. I feel like the Hindi studios should be more proactive in releasing their content here and not treat it as a one-off activity. I think they should learn a little from Animal’s playbook, because the Telugu version here also collected a sizable amount," he added.

About Animal, Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar sequel Animal, a 2023 film, was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. It was dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Dhurandhar is a spy and action thriller film written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film, which released in Hindi, featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, the much-awaited second part of Dhurandhar, which came out in December 2025 and earned over ₹1300 crore globally, is set for release on March 19.