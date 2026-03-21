Dhurandhar The Revenge actor recalls Ranveer Singh's reaction to Bade Sahab transformation, praises his cordial nature

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2 AHEAD! After watching Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fans were eager to know who would be playing the role of Bade Sahab, whom everyone in the film refers to. The film eventually revealed that it is Danish Iqbal. In a recent interview with Zoom, Danish spoke about Ranveer Singh’s reaction to his transformation into Bade Sahab (Dawood Ibrahim) and described him as a lovely and cordial person. Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Danish Iqbal reveals Ranveer Singh's reaction to his transformation into Bade Sahab Danish revealed that it took eight to nine hours to transform into Bade Sahab. He said, "Everyone used to say Ranveer is full of energy. But when I first met him, he was so cordial and warm. When that scene was being shot, he saw me, and everyone on set was like, ‘Oh my God, what is this?’ Before the make-up, he saw me. Then he saw me after make-up, and they were all like, ‘Ye kya ho gaya?’ They are professional actors. They know what is required to carry this much make-up."

He further spoke about Ranveer as a co-star and said, "He was very cooperative. And after every take, he used to come to me and say, ‘Brilliant, sir’. So, there is one ‘brilliant’ which you just say for the heck of saying it. But then you can actually feel that this appreciation and warmth—he means it. He is such a lovely and cordial person."

About Danish Iqbal and Dhurandhar: The Revenge Danish is a well-known name in theatre and film circles. The actor rose to fame with his role as Dilshad Mirza in Maharani Season 2 and has been part of shows like Aranyak, Sankalp and Aakhri Sach, as well as films like Haq and Bhakshak. He essays the role of Bade Sahab (absconding Indian gangster Dawood Ibrahim), a supremo pulling strings from the shadows and influencing everyone from the ISI to SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows how Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, becomes the kingpin of Lyari while completing his mission to dismantle the terror network and underworld in Pakistan. The film also explores the reason behind him becoming an Indian spy.

The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and others in key roles, ensured a strong opening by collecting ₹145 crore domestically and ₹240 crore worldwide on its first day. The first instalment collected ₹1,300 crore globally, so expectations from the sequel remain high.