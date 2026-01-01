Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film continues strong run, mints over 1117 crore

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh is starting 2026 on a massive high as Dhurandhar continues to shatter expectations to become the year’s biggest blockbuster. The action spy thriller is having a dream run at the box office not only in India, but globally too. When it comes to worldwide numbers, the film has amassed over ₹1117 crore till now. Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh's film was released on December 5.

Dhurandhar box office update

As per the latest update by the makers posted on social media, Dhurandhar minted ₹12.40 crore (nett) on day 27, taking the total collection in India to ₹766.90 crore till now.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the worldwide collection on day 27 was ₹1117.90 crore. The overseas collection on day 27 was ₹250 crore.

On Tuesday, the film witnessed another surge in collections, buoyed by the New Year’s Eve holiday. After 26 days in theatres, it amassed ₹712.25 crore net ( ₹854.5 crore gross) at the domestic box office. With this feat, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood release in India and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film overall. Its domestic earnings are now second only to the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, which stands at ₹812 crore net.

Globally, Dhurandhar is also the 4th-highest-grossing Indian film in US and Canada, having earned $17 million there, more than the total collections of hits like Jawan and RRR there.

Following its successful box office run, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers are now set to release a new version of the film in theatres. A source told the publication: “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to pass on critical intelligence to RAW from the ISI network. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun playing key roles. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.