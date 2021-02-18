IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
bollywood

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this week. After they left fans gushing with their wedding photos, they sent Kareena Kapoor Khan a potted plant. The actor shared a glimpse of the gift and congratulated the couple.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have sent Kareena Kapoor Khan a sweet gift. The mommy-to-be, who is expected to deliver her second baby anytime soon, took to her Instagram and revealed that she received a potted plant from the couple.

The plant came with a card addressed to Kareena, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena shared the video of the sweet gift and showered Dia with love on her recent nuptials. "Congratulations beautiful, Dia and Vaibhav," Kareena's video caption read.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.

Also Read: Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on Monday, February 15. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family members and friends. Dia and Vaibhav caught social media's attention for not only their small wedding affair but also for choosing a priestess to perform the wedding ceremony.

Speaking about the decision, Dia said, "It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new."


As for Kareena, the actor was reportedly due on February 15. While fans are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Taimur's sibling, the couple's family members --Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan-- were photographed visiting Kareena. The actor was last seen stepping out on Randhir Kapoor's birthday on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, the paparazzi snapped Saif and Taimur out and about in the city. The star kid was seen seated in his dad's lap while the two had their attention on the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan dia mirza

Related Stories

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen in Bandra on Thursday noon amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery.
READ FULL STORY
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
bollywood

Karisma, Babita, Ibrahim visit Kareena before her delivery. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid her a visit at her residence on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone deleted all her previous posts earlier this year.
Deepika Padukone deleted all her previous posts earlier this year.
bollywood

Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena's new baby is already getting gifts, see pics shared by 'mommy to be'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
bollywood

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this week. After they left fans gushing with their wedding photos, they sent Kareena Kapoor Khan a potted plant. The actor shared a glimpse of the gift and congratulated the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980.
bollywood

Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Hema Malini and Dharmendra's clandestine romance was laced with family disputes, high drama and much sentimentality. Here's a chapter from her life when she was almost about to marry Jeetendra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday
Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday
bollywood

Akshay Kumar wishes abundance of wealth to the man who literally pays his bills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and penned a birthday note for Bachchan Pandey producer Sajid Nadiadwala on his 55th birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

When Salman Khan did not get work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because of Bhagyashree

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka says her relationships before Nick 'always ended up being toxic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
bollywood

It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Brands are roping in expecting and new mom actors to promote and endorse their pregnancy care products; experts say this is helping break stereotypes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Zero, in 2018.
bollywood

When SRK had wittiest comeback for anchor: 'Get rich, then become a philosopher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • At a 2018 panel discussion, actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reaction when an anchor asked him about why he kept talking about 'profit' in a discussion about 'creativity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen in Bandra on Thursday noon amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP