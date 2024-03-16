Did Amitabh Bachchan call reports of his angioplasty 'fake news'? Here's what happened

Amid reports that Amitabh Bachchan underwent angioplasty after recent hospitalisation, the veteran actor seemingly denied it. A video of the actor exiting from the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane emerged on social media platforms. The final Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata took place on Friday night. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, underwent angioplasty: Report) Amitabh Bachchan at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Did Amitabh deny his hospitalisation reports?

In the brief clip, as he exited, a paparazzo asked him about his health. At first, Amitabh gestured with his hands that everything was fine. He then leaned in and said, "Fake news". The actor smiled, nodded and walked away. Amitabh attended the match with his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan. The reports claimed that he underwent the procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

What did reports say?

On Friday, ABP News had reported that the actor went to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. He was hospitalised, followed by a medical procedure. The Indian Express report said that ‘doctors at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty’ early Friday.

Amitabh pens note on defeat, victory

After the match, in which Amitabh's team lost, the actor penned a long note, taking to his blog. He praised his son and also Sachin Tendulkar. A part of his blog read, "The FIGHT is more valuable when defeat has been initiated, for when there is no defeat .. victory shall never be highlighted .. you have to win against an opposition, else how does one register a win. So we give the credit to the opposition .. it is their due .. resolve our spirits and prepare for the next fight."

Amitabh talks about match, Abhishek, Sachin

Amitabh alo said that he "got stuck at the entrance gate for over an hour .. just immobile .. crowds in their enthusiasm and mobbing did not give us even an inch to move". Praising Abhishek, he wrote, "The spirit of sportsmanship should never be overshadowed by defeat .. and the grace shown by Abhishek in meeting all the players soon after the game was over was hugely appreciated .. not just our team but congratulated the Kolkata team as well."

The veteran actor also talked about Sachin Tendulkar, "BUT .. what a joy and an experience to have spent some precious time with the GREAT SACHIN ..It is impossible to express what a huge amount of knowledge he has over the game .. his predictions on what the bat should do next, the field placement, the bowling and the anticipation of what shall happen next is just INCREDIBLE .. it is not incredible it is magical."

