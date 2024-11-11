Did Khushi Kapoor wear boyfriend Vedang Raina's name on a bracelet at Maldives vacation?

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are the new couple in town, making headlines despite not publicly confirming their relationships. The rumour mills recently came up with a new update on their relationship as the duo was spotted at Khushi's pyjama birthday party. However, another gossip doing the rounds is about her bracelet which has Vedang's initials on it. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor hilariously recreate Kim Kardashian's diamond earring breakdown on vacation. Watch) Khushi Kapoor's fans are speculating that her bracelet has Vedang Raina's initials.

Khushi Kapoor flaunts Vedang Raina's initials

Recently, fans reacted to speculations of Khushi flaunting Vedang's initials on the bracelet she wore during her Maldives vacation with elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. It was rumoured that Vedang also accompanied them at the holiday. The actor's Instagram posts showcased exotic view similar to the location shared by Khushi on her handle. Despite of an unclear visual, while zooming in on Khushi's picture in a red swimwear, internet is certain that the bracelet has Vedang's name on it.

At Khushi's recent pyjama birthday party where her father Boney Kapoor was also present, Vedang was seen joining her gang. Everyone including the Jigra actor had KK as the birthday girl's initials in their pyjamas. Vedang also posed with Boney at Khushi's 24th birthday celebrations.

Vedang Raina-Khushi Kapoor's acting career

Khushi and Vedang starred together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. While the former played Betty Cooper, Vedang portrayed Reggie Mantle. The debut musical romantic-comedy was inspired by the American comic series - Archie.

Vedang was recently seen in Vasan Bala's action-drama Jigra. He essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's younger brother in the movie. The story depicts the struggle of a young woman who is willing to risk her life to rescue her brother from a foreign prison. The movie also features Manoj Pahwa, Vivek Gomber and others in pivotal characters.

Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project

Khushi will be next seen in debutant director Shauna Gautam's Nadaniyaan. She stars opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan in the under-production romantic-comedy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.