Inside Khushi Kapoor's 24th birthday: Vedang Raina has a sweet gesture for girlfriend: pyjama party is a hit

Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor turned 24 on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she has posted several pictures and videos from her special day. She also gave a glimpse of her birthday cakes as well as a special dinner. Several of her friends, including Muskan Chanana, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Orry, Tanisha Santoshi, Shane Gregoire, and Pearl Malik, were part of the pyjama party. Khushi's boyfriend, actor Vedang Raina, also celebrated her birthday with her. (Also Read | Khushi Kapoor blushes as paparazzi ask him to pose with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina) Boney Kapoor, Vedang Raina and others celebrated Khushi Kapoor's 24th birthday.

Khushi shares pics from her birthday dinner

In her latest post, Khushi posed in a white dress at her birthday dinner. She posed with Muskan in another picture. Seemingly, Vedang sat next to Khushi. She also shared photos as she posed next to her cake and also while cutting it. She shared the post with smiling face with heart emojis.

Khushi holds pyjama party

In another post, all of them wore matching pink pyjamas with 'KK' initials on them. Khushi was seen in a green pyjama wearing a crown. Colourful balloons decorated the house with 'Pajama Party' written beside them. Vedang, Orry and Shane were seen in blue pyjamas. She also shared a picture of her cake. Khushi captioned the post, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration."

Vedang's sweet gesture for Khushi

In a clip, Khushi was seen blowing candles, and her hair kept falling on her face. Vedang was then seen holding her hair back as she blew out the candles. As she smiled looking around, Vedang was seen looking at her. All of them sang and clapped for Khushi as she smiled. Boney Kapoor gave a kiss on her cheek. In a few other pictures, all of them held papers as they made art.

About Khushi and Vedang

Khushi and Vedang have been rumoured to be dating since they featured together in their debut film, The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, among others. She will be seen next with Junaid Khan in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. Advait Chandan will direct the film, which will release in theatres on February 7, 2025.