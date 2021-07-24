Dil Bechara BTS video: When Sushant Singh Rajput reacted to child chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni', watch

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara was released. The film, an Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, had the actor share screen space with Sanjana Sanghi. It also featured Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. On the one-year release anniversary, the production team released a compilation of moments from the sets of the film.

In the video, with a voiceover by Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chabbra, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen sharing memorable moments with many cast and crew members on the sets. While the video depicted his contagious energy on the sets, there was one special moment featuring a child.

A portion of the video featured a child jumping in front of Sushant while he and Sanjana were preparing for a shot. The child chanted, "Dhoni, Dhoni," possibly identifying Sushant as MS Dhoni, owing to his portrayal of the cricketer in a biopic. Sushant, looking at someone behind the camera, was heard telling, "Dekha, isko mera asli naam nahi pata tha, kaun tha, bola ke tumhe 'Dhoni, Dhoni' bolega, Dhoni jaanta hai (See, he doesn't know my real name, he said 'Dhoni, Dhoni', he knows Dhoni.)"

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his apartment. While Dil Bechara was expected to release in the theatres, the makers skipped the theatrical release and streamed it directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana had shared a post in his memory. She took to Instagram and shared numerous behind-the-scenes photos and penned a lengthy note about her debut movie."A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal," she began her post.

"Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of," she added. She also thanked the numerous people involved in the making of the film.