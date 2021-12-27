Dilip Kumar to Sidharth Shukla: Celebs who left us in 2021

The year 2021 began with a surge in the second wave of Covid-19 which claimed quite a few lives from the world of entertainment, and will end on a hopeful note with theatres opening after more than a year-long lull due to the pandemic. However, there were some terrible loses in the field of television and films that left a void too large to fill. Here are the celebrities who left their fans in grief:

Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last this year at the age of 98. Originally named Mohammad Yusuf Khan, the actor is survived by wife Saira Banu, who remained by his side throughout the 55 years of their married life. Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan had rushed to support her. The actor was buried in Mumbai with full state honours. From Salim of Mughal-E-Azam to the brooding Devdas, Dilip Kumar’s work in Indian film industry is one of the biggest contributions by an actor.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla’s death came as the biggest shock this year as the Bigg Boss 13 winner died an year after winning the reality show. He died of a heart attack at the age of 40. His fans continue to grieve while his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was left heartbroken. She paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth with a music video, Tu Yaheen Hai. Sidharth was among the most popular actors on the small screen and had worked in shows such as Balika Vadhu, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and had made his Bollywood debut by starring opposite Alia Bhatt in the film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Both Sidharth Shukla and Surekha Sikri had featured in Balika Vadhu.

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri died at the age of 75 this year, months after she had expressed her disappointment with the Covid-19 rules that didn’t allow actors over 65 to work. Her latest notable work was her performance in Badhaai Ho for which she also took away the National Film Award. The actor had started her second innings with TV show Balika Vadhu but had suffered a brain stroke in 2018 which left her partially paralysed. While many thought of helping her financially, she told HT in an interview, “I don’t want any wrong impression to be created among people that I am going around begging people for money. I don’t want charity. Yes many have reached out to me, which is very kind of them. I really feel grateful. But I’ve not taken anything from anyone. Give me work and I want to earn respectfully."

Ghanshyam Nayak

Ghanshyam Nayak, who was better known as Natu Kaka from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah died of cancer after suffering from acute pain in his last days. Director Malav Rajda had called him a “jovial, lovable and a selfless man” in an emotional note as he recalled working with the actor, who had also worked with Rajda’s father. His co-star Munmun Dutta had revealed he had recited two shlokas in Sanskrit to tell them how his pronunciation was absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal and Ghanshyam Nayak were also popular faces on screen.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet had been actively working in multiple shows and films ever since he retired from the army and made his acting debut in 2003. His sudden demise came as a massive shock for his fans who had watched him in the web show, Special Ops. He was among the many noted actors who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 52. He was seen in several films like Saaho, The Ghazi Attack, Page 3 and 2 States. Some of his web shows include Illegal - Justice Out of Order and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.

