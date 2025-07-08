Dipika Chikhlia isn't sure about Arun Govil playing Dasarath in new Ramayana: ‘I can't play anything other than Sita’

Actor Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia are still remembered for their portrayal of Lord Rama and Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television series Ramayan. Now, Arun is all set to essay the role of King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In an interview with Times of India, Dipika reacted to Arun's casting, calling it out of context. Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Arun Govil's casting in Ramayana.

Dipika Chikhlia says Arun Govil's casting as Dashrath is out of context

Dipika spoke about Arun playing Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and said, "To see him in a role apart from Ram… I don’t know, I mean, see — I have seen him as Ram and I’ve seen myself as Sita. For me to see him as Dashrath is really a little out of context. But then I guess that’s really his choice. It’s very personal as to how people feel. It’s very difficult to break images. I mean, if you played Ram, then you are Ram.”

She further added that had she been approached for the film, she wouldn't be comfortable playing any other character, and said, "I was never approached. I guess they've not even bothered to speak to me about it. Once I played Sita, I don't think I can play any other character in Ramayan. It's something I'm not sure about. If I was doing something in Mahabharat or Shiv Puran, I could still give it a thought, but not in a Ramayana film."

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is set to release in two parts, with the first installment hitting cinemas on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

Earlier, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the film’s producer Namit Malhotra said he wants the film to be celebrated like Oppenheimer. He said, "I'm keen to not just make India proud but excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It's not like we don't like Hollywood films. It's not like we don't see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forrest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films. Their stories are universal. I believe this is universal too. This is that opportunity that I believe I'm pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver."