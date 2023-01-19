Disha Patani poses in swimsuit; Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff react: 'You’re unreal'

Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on Wednesday. She posted a photo from her latest photoshoot for a luxury clothing brand. Disha wore a tiger printed bra with matching underpants. Along with fans, who praised her look in the comments section of her post, Disha's rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff, and his sister Ayesha Shroff also reacted to her picture. (Also read: Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's breakup rumours: ‘It is up to them whether they are together or not’)

In the photo, Disha along with the swimsuit wore a pair of unbuttoned jeans and left her hair untied. The actor flaunted her toned body in the photo as she lay on a bed while posing for the camera. She had a minimal makeup on.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Disha wrote, “Calvinklein (pink flowers emojis).” Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna wrote, “You are unreal." Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woaaaah desshu (three fire and red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the photo, one of Disha's fans commented, “The most beautiful girl in the whole world.” Another fan wrote, “Hottest baby (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” A fan also commented, “Sexy girl (fire emojis).” Another fan wrote, “After so long, please try to upload regularly.”

Earlier this month, Disha's rumoured boyfriend, model Aleksander Alex IIic, shared mushy pictures with her on social media, which led to fans to speculating about their relationship. Disha and Ilic have not confirmed or denied their relationship, but Ilic has previously addressed the topic in a conversation with Bombay Times in 2022. He said, "We know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Tiger Shroff, was asked about his relationship with Disha on filmmaker Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, last year to which he had replied, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today."

Disha and Tiger worked together in Baaghi 2 (2018) directed by Ahmed Khan. Disha also starred in a song in Tiger’s Baaghi 3. While Disha made her acting debut in 2016 with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Tiger’s debut film was Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon.

