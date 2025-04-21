Disha Patani praises sister Khushboo as she rescues abandoned baby, nurses her back to health: 'You are the real hero'

Actor Disha Patani was all praises for her sister, former Army officer Khushboo Patani, after she rescued an abandoned infant in Bareilly and later found the parents too. Khushboo posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday, following which a proud Disha dropped her comment. (Also read: Disha Patani’s sister, ex-army officer Khushboo Patani rescues abandoned child, internet is in awe: 'Always a soldier') Disha Patani praised the efforts of her sister Khushboo Patani.

Khushboo shares update on girl she rescued

On Sunday, Khushboo first shared a video of how she found the abandoned infant in a dilapidated building near her house in Bareilly. The video showed her rescuing the child and promising that she will be looked after. She added on video, "If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, then tell us how the parents left her in this place. Shame on such parents!" Later in the day, Khushboo posted more videos with the girl. The last one had Khushboo playing with the girl in the hospital, trying to get her to smile.

"You are a very special girl. They tried to kill you but you didn't die," Khushboo tells the girl. In the end of the video, she managed to make the child smile as well. In the caption, Khushboo wrote, "Insaan ka dil bhe kya hi hain? I will miss her . Police has found her parents. Thanks to instant police and medical support." It was unclear if the police had filed any charges against the parents for abandoning the girl or not.

Disha Patani reacts

The video received a lot of support from fans and even some Bollywood celebs. Bhumi Pednekar dropped hearts, while Disha Patani wrote, "You really are the real hero. Bless you both."

About Khushboo Patani

Khushboo, 33, is a former Major in the Indian Army. She is now a fitness coach and entrepreneur counsellor. She is the older sister of actor Disha Patani. The actor routinely shares pictures and videos with Khushboo on her social media. Khushboo herself has a sizable social media footprint, with almost a million Instagram followers.