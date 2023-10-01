Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni The Untold Story turns 7: 'Hope you’re happy'

Disha Patani's post

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love wholeheartedly and cherish the ones, who make you happy safe and heard; life’s too short for regrets! We couldn’t say goodbye, but I hope you’re happy and at peace.”

As soon as she shared the video, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section. Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Phenomenal scene… both of you are so good…" One Instagram user wrote, “One of the finest scenes from this movie.” Another commented, “Miss you SSR.”

About MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story biopic is on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film was released in 2016 and saw the late Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the role of Dhoni. It also starred Kiara Advani. Disha's girl-next-door appeal and her chemistry with Sushant was widely appreciated.

The biopic turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sushant's career, who went on to receive several nominations in the Best Actor category at that year's awards ceremonies for his performance in the film.

Talking of his preparation, Sushant had said ahead of the film’s release in 2016 and his meetings with MS Dhoni, “We had three sets of meetings during 12 months of prep. In our first meeting, I just asked him to narrate his story. In the second, I came up with 250 hypothetical multiple-choice questions for him. Since we already have a definition of ourselves in our head, when we answer normal questions, it comes from that. But when you do it on the basis of instinct, it’s a different story. In the third set of meetings, I asked him specific questions about script, things like ‘What were you thinking in that moment?’, just to be sure that I was going in the right direction."

