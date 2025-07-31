Disha Patani's sister Khushboo says her ‘live-in’ video was against Aniruddhacharya, not Premanand Ji Maharaj

Disha Patani's sister, Khusboo Patani, spoke out against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's comments on women and live-in relationships. On Thursday, Khusboo shared a statement on her Instagram account to point out that her comments were taken out of context and circulated online with false claims that they were directed, instead, at Premanand Ji Maharaj. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani has issued a statement after her comments on live-in relationships were circulated online.

Khushboo's clarification

In her statement, Khushboo began: “It has come to my notice that a false narrative is being circulated online, mixing my name with revered spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj ji, and spreading baseless claims that I’ve said something about him. Let me make this very clear – I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj ji. My words were strictly in response to a misogynistic comment made by Anirudh Acharya, and were directed only at him.”

‘I will not remain silent’

She continued, “It deeply pains me to see people misusing and twisting my words, dragging my name and my family name into something we have nothing to do with. This kind of targeted misinformation is not only unethical but dangerous. Respecting saints and spiritual traditions is something I hold deeply in my heart. But calling out misogyny, wherever it comes from, is also my dharma - and I will not remain silent in the face of injustice.”

Khusboo concluded by adding, “To those spreading lies - truth always stands tall. I request everyone to refrain from spreading manipulated videos and incorrect information. If this continues, I will be forced to take legal action against defamatory content.” She disabled the comments section of the post.

For the unversed, Khushboo had criticised spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya for implying women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. Khushboo said, “He says girls who are above the age of 25 and stay in live-in relationships, woh 4 jagah mooh maar ke aati hai (they go from one person to another). If only he was around me, I would have made him understand the meaning of the words he has used against women. They are anti-national. You should never support b****** of the highest orders.”

After Aniruddhacharya received backlash for his comments, he apologised but underlined that he was referring to “some women, not all.” He said the words were edited out before the video went viral “so as to create a false narrative.”