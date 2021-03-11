Disha Salian credited in Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, as Varun Sharma's manager: report

The late Disha Salian has reportedly been mentioned in the end credits of Roohi, the new film starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. Disha was the manager of Varun and Sushant Singh Rajput, and died days before Sushant in June 2020.

According to Bollywood Hungama, she's been credited as 'late Disha Salian' in Roohi, as Varun's manager. Disha died after falling from a Mumbai building, where she was attending a house party. Sushant was found dead in his apartment days later.





The late actor's house manager said in multiple interviews that Sushant was disturbed by the media mentioning him in news reports about Disha's death. He had posted a note on social media after her death: “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Varun had also offered condolences. He'd written in a post, attaching a picture of himself with Disha, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon."

Roohi, the second in a 'universe' of horror-comedy films produced by Dinesh Vijan, released to mixed reviews on Thursday. It has been given the widest post-lockdown release. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said the movie explores two ‘extremes of humanity’ in the same film, and that was the reason she was drawn to it. “It was so exciting to do it and I really thought it would open me up and be very liberating as an actor. I felt like I would hopefully grow a lot from the experience and add something to it as well. I hope that I have done that,” she said.

