IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.
bollywood

Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months

Actor Divya Dutta considers it a ‘blessing’ to be able to work again after the ‘crazy circumstances’ which took place in the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:22 PM IST

Dhaakad, a web show, a Punjabi film, and more- 2021 seems to be a busy one for Divya Dutta, and she is only too happy for it. “That’s how I would like it. It’s nice when you are working with such directors. I think one truly counts their blessings when they are back on set,” she says, referring to how the entire world had to sit at home when the Covid 19 pandemic took over in 2020.

Recalling her experience of getting back to shoot again, the 43-year-old says, “As an actor, we can’t have our masks on, everyone else has to make sure they are masked up. You are in a bio bubble, which is a new term I have realised, you feel a tinge of normalcy in the limited area you are in. The hustle bustle of the set is so cherished, I can’t tell you. To go back on set after so many months and absorb that normalcy is amazing.”

Her reaction when facing the camera again was like that of a child, as she describes it. “I was jumping, I totally loved it. After such abnormal circumstances, to go back to a little bit of normalcy was wow. I realised how much we take for granted. Abhi aisa lagta hai not just me, everyone around me is cherishing it a lot more, there is a lot more bonding,” exclaims Dutta.

A lot of her projects had got stuck midway when the lockdown had started. Initially, she didn’t have any inkling about what will happen to them. The actor says, “When a big change happens, no one can ever foresee it. We thought it was a matter of few days. You go into denial first and can’t accept it. Then you kind of get into those things. No one ever thought that we will get to see a pandemic in our living times. We have gone through some crazy circumstances. Uske abad mein, coming back to this, I consider it only a blessing and nothing else.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.
bollywood

Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Actor Divya Dutta considers it a ‘blessing’ to be able to work again after the ‘crazy circumstances’ which took place in the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
bollywood

Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor talks about her dream wedding, the importance of relationship and what she hopes she got from her parents
READ FULL STORY
Close
You have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly, Bhumi says.
You have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly, Bhumi says.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar: Women are a far cry from being equal to men

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:11 PM IST
On International Women’s Day (March 8), Bhumi Pednekar stresses upon the fact that “being a woman in today’s world, comes with a lot of responsibility”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
bollywood

Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who earlier accused Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour, thanked him for turning her career around with Queen. She said that he 'played a very significant role' in shaping her destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas Siddiqui

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has reaffirmed her wish to reconcile with the actor in a new interview, adding that she is ready to mend her ties with his brother Shamas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
bollywood

Vicky visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal thanked the Indian Army for inviting him to their base camp in Uri to spend the day. He took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:51 PM IST
A candid picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad was shared online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
bollywood

'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP