Dobaaraa actor Vidushi Mehra says Anurag Kashyap starts shoots by hugging everyone first: 'Spot boys, technicians, all'

Anurag Kashyap's latest movie, Dobaaraa was initially called Rewind, actor Vidushi Mehra has revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times. Vidushi plays an important part in the film that features Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The film hit theatres on Friday, August 19. She also opened up on having notions about Anurag Kashyap being an angry and strict director, only to discover the opposite when she worked on the film. (Also read: Dobaaraa is an engaging and complex brain teaser)

Recalling the past two and a half years and how things worked out for the film industry, Vidushi said, "We were really scared if the film would even see the light of the day. Because of the deadly pandemic, the two lockdowns and deadly waves of coronavirus scared us a lot. This movie (Dobaaraa) was called Rewind three years ago. The producers of the film were looking at locations in Seychelles, Mauritius, Scotland and the likes but the pandemic stalled all those plans. Finally, we went to Pune and shot the film."

Recalling that she was initially intimidated by Anurag Kashyap, she said, “He does have these intense eyes. For someone new like me, you don't know if he is he going to be angry or tolerant or helpful as a director on the sets. I had no knowledge. I always wanted to be in his film but had never worked with him, so I was intimidated. But, when I met him, I found out he is like a big baby. ..a child in big man's body. There is a little boy trapped in a big man's body. He is total opposite of what I thought.”

She added, "I thought he'd be angry or impatient, but he was the kindest, most tolerant, most caring and most knowledgeable person I know. At the premiere, he hugged each member of the cast and crew. Right from the big stars to the smallest of actors to spot boys, technicians and everybody. Even on the sets, he would start the shooting by hugging people. It also sets a benchmark of kindness and respect that sometimes goes missing in the industry. The industry can be competitive and stressful."

Having started her film journey with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Aisha, Vidushi has featured in several films including 7 Khoon Maaf, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Fugly, Raees, No one Killed Jessica. She also worked in the Disney+ Hotstar original Collar Bomb.

